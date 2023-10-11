MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for seven men involved in an incident where a woman was shot at in Cordova.

Police say the incident started on October 6 when a waitress at a restaurant on Houston Levee Road was harassed by a male customer wearing a bright blue cap.

The suspect was reportedly accompanied by six other men dining at the restaurant.

After the waitress got off of work, the men were waiting for her outside the restaurant. Police say that the victim left the scene after the male in the blue cap continued to bother her.

The group reportedly split up into two vehicles, a white Ford F-150 and a black Chevy Silverado, before following the victim.

Reports state that the driver of the white Ford pulled up beside the victim and fired four to five shots at her.

The victim was not injured and was able to get away, according to reports.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.