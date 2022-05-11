MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who stole two expensive rings from a Memphis jewelry store.

It happened Monday at Kay Jewelers on Poplar Avenue at 5:26 p.m.

According to police, the two men entered the store and looked around before asking for help. One of the men asked to see two rings that were in a display case.

Surveillance video shows one of the men grabbing both rings after an employee pulled them out of the display case before walking out of the store. The second man followed him out of the store.

Police say the rings are worth $7,800.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.