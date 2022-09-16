MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night.

Police say two armed men entered the food truck, “violently attacked” the employees and stole money from the register.

Memphis Police say the robbers also took money directly from the employees.

Police say one of the suspects shot at the truck’s camera system before they took off on foot.

Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects Friday night.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.