MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two men were found shot in the Parkway Village and southeast Memphis neighborhoods Thursday night.

According to police, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to shootings on South Perkins Road near Aloha Avenue and on Stock Bridge Court off of Outland Road.

Memphis Police say a victim was found at each location. One man went to the hospital in critical condition, while the other went in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police confirm that the shooting scenes are related.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.