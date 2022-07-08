MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the suspects responsible for assaulting a clerk during an armed robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in June.

Police say the robbery happened at around 4:09 p.m. June 26 at the O’Reilly on South Bellevue Boulevard near Saxon Avenue.

Memphis Police say an armed man walked into the store while another man stood at the door. The armed man put one of the clerks in a chokehold and forced him to open the register.

Police say the armed man took the money out of the register while holding the clerks at gunpoint. The armed suspect took a car battery from display shelf and fled the store on foot with the other suspect.

Memphis Police say they headed northbound on Bellevue Boulevard.

Memphis Police released surveillance footage of the robbery Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.