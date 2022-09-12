MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for two men who they say stole guns and property from a home in Berclair.

Officers responded to the burglary at a home on Durbin Avenue on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

Surveillance from a Ring camera shows the suspects prying open the victim’s storm door and kicking down the front door before going inside.

Police said the suspects left the scene in a four-door white Dodge Charger with chrome wheels.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.