MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three men who tried to kidnap a woman in Germanton on Friday night.

According to the Germantown Police Department, at around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to 7516 W Farmington in regard to an attempted kidnapping.

Two men physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter her vehicle in the parking lot, police say.

A bystander confronted the suspects, and they released the victim. The suspects got inside a silver four-door car, with a third suspect inside, and fled northbound on Germantown Road.

GPD says the victim sustained minor injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222 or tips@germantown-tn.gov