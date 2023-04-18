MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mempho Music Festival is back for its sixth year with The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket and Turnpike Troubaours headlining.

This year’s event is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. The lineup was announced Tuesday.

Ween, Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr. are among the biggest names. This year will also feature the addition of an Overton Park Shell stage for emerging acts, including Aquarian Blood.

This year’s lineup:

The Black Crowes

My Morning Jacket

Turnpike Troubadours

Ween

Lake Street Dive

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Band of Horses

Tash Sultana

Dinosaur Jr.

Lucius

Larkin Poe

Paul Cauthen

The War and Treaty

Devon Gilfillian

Courtney Marie Andrews

Arlo McKinley

Kudzu Kings

Zach Person

Bible & Tire’s Sacred Soul Revue ft. Dedicated Men of Zion and Faith & Harmony

Sgt. Splendor

Aquarian Blood

The Runaway Grooms

Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage

Lucky 7 Brass Band

Three-day general admission passes can be purchased for $170, and three-day VIP packages are available for $660. Single-day tickets will be available later. Early Bird tickets are already sold out.

To purchase tickets, click here.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the festival’s charitable partner and beneficiary.