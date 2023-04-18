MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mempho Music Festival is back for its sixth year with The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket and Turnpike Troubaours headlining.
This year’s event is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. The lineup was announced Tuesday.
Ween, Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr. are among the biggest names. This year will also feature the addition of an Overton Park Shell stage for emerging acts, including Aquarian Blood.
This year’s lineup:
- The Black Crowes
- My Morning Jacket
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Ween
- Lake Street Dive
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Band of Horses
- Tash Sultana
- Dinosaur Jr.
- Lucius
- Larkin Poe
- Paul Cauthen
- The War and Treaty
- Devon Gilfillian
- Courtney Marie Andrews
- Arlo McKinley
- Kudzu Kings
- Zach Person
- Bible & Tire’s Sacred Soul Revue ft. Dedicated Men of Zion and Faith & Harmony
- Sgt. Splendor
- Aquarian Blood
- The Runaway Grooms
- Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage
- Lucky 7 Brass Band
Three-day general admission passes can be purchased for $170, and three-day VIP packages are available for $660. Single-day tickets will be available later. Early Bird tickets are already sold out.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the festival’s charitable partner and beneficiary.