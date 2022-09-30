MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music fans are flooding into the gates at Mempho Music Festival, and this year, COVID restrictions have been lifted for attendees.

Beyond the sounds of music, crews are hard at work preparing for the kickoff to this year’s Mempho Music Festival at the Botanic Garden.

“Great weather for the weekend, so I’m looking forward to a great festival,” Mempho Fest spokesperson Chris Duncan said.

Among the changes at this year’s festival includes the lifting of COVID restrictions for attendees, different types of artists, and a new venue layout.

Organizers expect 25,000 people to attend over three days Duncan, who is over marketing, says security will also be a big point of emphasis.

“Safety is our top priority for all our attendees as well as staff, so we’re working with the MPD. We’ve had other law enforcement as well. Metal detectors when you come in, so we just wanna keep a safe and fun environment,” Duncan said.

The return of Mempho Fest comes at a time when the city has dealt with several violent incidents. Organizers are hoping this event can serve as a space of healing during these trying times.

“I think any event in town will uplift the community, and we wanna do that as well,” Duncan said. “We wanna just have positive vibes, get people together, and have a good time.”

The festival runs from Friday until Sunday.