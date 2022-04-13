MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mempho Fest is returning later this year, bringing nearly 20 musical artists to the Radians Amphitheatre stage at the Memphis Botanic Gardens, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

The full lineup was announced Wednesday.

Guests include:

The Black Keys

Wilco

Widespread Panic

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Portugal. The Man

Tank and the Bangas

Fantastic Negrito

Bobby Rush

Allison Russel

Celisse

Big Ass Truck

Futurebirds

Delvin Lamarr Organ Trio

Bette Smith

Adia Victoria

Amy LaVere

Elizabeth King

Get tickets at memphofest.com.