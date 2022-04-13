MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mempho Fest is returning later this year, bringing nearly 20 musical artists to the Radians Amphitheatre stage at the Memphis Botanic Gardens, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
The full lineup was announced Wednesday.
Guests include:
- The Black Keys
- Wilco
- Widespread Panic
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
- Portugal. The Man
- Tank and the Bangas
- Fantastic Negrito
- Bobby Rush
- Allison Russel
- Celisse
- Big Ass Truck
- Futurebirds
- Delvin Lamarr Organ Trio
- Bette Smith
- Adia Victoria
- Amy LaVere
- Elizabeth King
Get tickets at memphofest.com.