MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Zoo is excited to welcome a new elephant to their herd!

The zoo said Kosti arrived on Wednesday and is already in the process of meeting her new herd. The herd includes elephants Gina, Bambi, Daisy, and Asali.

Memphis Zoo was chosen as Kosti’s retirement destination after living most of her life with a private owner.

The zoo said Kosti is intelligent, socially appropriate and enjoys her mud wallow and watermelons.