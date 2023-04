Ya Ya the panda is 20 years old, but is healthy, the Memphis Zoo says.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Zoo will host a farewell party for Ya Ya, the giant panda on Saturday.

According to Memphis Zoo, they will celebrate their 20-year partnership with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and wish Ya Ya safe travels as she returns back to China.

This event is open to the public and will take place at the China exhibit from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees can sign good-bye letters, watch cultural performances, and more.