MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced giant pandas Ya Ya and Le Le are set to return to China after calling Memphis home for 20 years.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Zoo announced the end of a partnership with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens on their Facebook. Ya Ya and Le Le have been a part of the Memphis community since 2003.

The Zoo made the following statement about the pandas:

During their time at Memphis Zoo, Ya Ya and Le Le helped pioneer research and conservation projects to teach others about the importance of their species. It has been a privilege to host these incredible bears at Memphis Zoo for the past two decades and the impact their culture has had on the City of Memphis will forever be remembered. Memphis Zoo

