MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Akili, one of the Memphis Zoo’s female reticulated giraffes, has passed away, the zoo said Wednesday.

In the heartbreaking announcement on social media, the zoo said Akili passed away on August 25 and her health quickly declined over the course of a week.

Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010. She had two calves Bogey and Mashamba who later left to join herds at other zoos.

She loved eating hay and was known as the most skilled painter in the herd who was always excited to create a masterpiece.

Akili leaves behind her sisters Wendy and Maliki.