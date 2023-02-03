MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced that its giant panda, Le Le, died on Friday.

According to reports, Le Le was born on July 18th, 1998, and was 25 years old at the time of his passing. Le Le came to Memphis Zoo in 2003.

The zoo released a statement saying:

Le Le’s name translates to “happy happy,” and his name reflected his personality. Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo. He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years.

Le Le was adored by his keepers, all of the staff at the Memphis Zoo as well as the City of Memphis. Over the last twenty years Le Le has delighted millions of guests, served as an exemplary ambassador for his species and remains a shining symbol of conservation partnership with the People’s Republic of China.

The zoo says a cause of death has yet to be determined, as a medical investigation is pending.