MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is cutting some of its staff as a part of a “reorganization” of one of its departments.

A former employee told WREG that 25 employees were cut earlier this week. Friday, the Memphis Zoo leadership said the recent cuts were “the result of a comprehensive reorganization of our Education department.”

“We reduced the part-time component of our Exhibit Guide program and reorganized our Animal Interpretive Team to be more effective and efficient as we focus on guest experience while being fiscally responsible,” the Memphis Zoo said in a statement.

Memphis Zoo leadership went on to say the organization “remains deeply committed to our mission of conservation, education, and animal welfare.”

“We believe that the changes enable us to continue delivering outstanding experiences to our visitors while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our institution,” the Memphis Zoo said.