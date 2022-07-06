MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple of eggs are set to hatch at the Memphis Zoo but these eggs won’t have baby birds inside.

The zoo is waiting for a clutch of Louisiana pine snake eggs to hatch! They made the exciting announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The eggs were laid back in May and this week one of the eggs dented so the babies are set to make a debut soon.

The zoo said the baby pine snakes will be raised in the zoo before they are released into the wild next year to help the critically endangered population.

You can watch the event live on the Memphis Zoo website.