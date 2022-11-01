MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced on Tuesday a new campaign to raise funds to update their animal hospital facilities and services.

The $1.5 million Hospital Fund Campaign kicks off shortly before the 25th anniversary of the zoo hospital.

The original facility was built in 1998 and has been operating with the same equipment. But the zoo says as their collection of animals expands, so have their needs for their in-house services.

The facility currently cares for over 3,500 animals from around 500 species.