MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke Monday night, according to someone close to Lawler.

There is no further information about his condition at this time.

Lawler started his pro wrestling career in 1970 and won 35 American Wrestling Association Southern Heavyweight Championships and 10 AWA Tag Team Championships, according to his official website. Since the start of his career in the 70s, he has won 168 championships.

He joined the WWE, formerly known as the World Wrestling Federation, in 1992 and served as a wrestler and commentator for more than 20 years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

In October 2022, Lawler was also one of 27 players, coaches, and contributors inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.