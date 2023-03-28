MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers in Memphis held a “Triumph Over Trauma” workshop Tuesday to have important conversations about mental health.

Less than 24 hours after the deadly school shooting in Nashville that left seven dead, including the shooter, a previously planned “Triumph Over Trauma” training workshop was held at The Healing Center in Oakhaven.

Pastor Dianne Young hosted the event.

“We decided to have ‘Triumph Over Trauma,’ something that is going to help us deal with what we are dealing with in our city and our country now. So, what can we do now? How to deal with trauma and help others handle it,” Young said.

After Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School, parents are again forced to have a conversation they may not want to have with their kids. Experts say being proactive can go a long way.

“This is why we have these conversations. Silence keeps us sick; secrets keep us sick. People deal with things, and they don’t have anyone to talk to,” said Monty Burks with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Participants who showed up each received pamphlets with over a dozen QR codes. Each one leads to a different page with resources for mental health help.

“Trauma works differently between you and me. We may see the exact same thing completely differently. However, by having skilled licensed people to help us, we may both get the help we need,” said Burks.

Burks said they hope the lessons learned at the workshops spread through the Memphis Community.

“All of this training is geared to, not just trauma for participants, but also for others who might see the outside of this thing and say, ‘Hey, you know, something is wrong. Maybe I need to get my family member some help. Maybe my child might need someone to talk to. Maybe I might need someone to talk to,'” Burks said.

For more information on trauma resources, click here.