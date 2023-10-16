MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is sending a warning to others after she says she was sexually assaulted by a man inside her northeast Memphis apartment complex.

WREG does not normally identify rape victims, but Donishia Sanders wanted her face shown and her story told. She is bravely sharing her story after she says she was raped earlier this month by a stranger inside her apartment.

“It’s just a whole bunch of flashbacks and a whole bunch of what-ifs, but I can’t do anything about that so I just got to keep going,” she said.

Like many survivors, she’s painfully reliving her assault while courageously continuing to move forward.

“I go to school. I go to work. I got two kids. Just imagine that happening to you and you got to pick your life right back up, like literally right back up,” Sanders said.

According to a police report, Sanders told officers she was forcibly raped on October 3 at the Arbors of Century Center Apartments. She says an unknown man broke in through her children’s windows and made his way to her room.

“I had just turned over to get comfortable to go to sleep and I just felt a body hugging up against me, and when I looked back, it was him,” Sanders said.

She says the man then threatened to kill her.

“He pulled out this gun, he pointed at me and he told me he was like, ‘Mane, don’t even do all that’ because I just kept asking how you get in here. He was like, ‘Mane, don’t even do all that. Just turn around and take your clothes off,'” Sanders said.

Sanders says she feels she was targeted because she lives alone, and believes the suspect was watching her because he kept referencing her girlfriend.

“I was begging to see my kids. I wasn’t gone let him kill me because he pulled out a gun,” she said. “I didn’t even call the police. He said he was gone come back and kill us.”

When he left, she immediately called her mother and friends. They then called Memphis Police for help.

Sanders has now moved back home.

After posting a warning to other women that’s now been shared by thousands, she says other victims have also come forward claiming to have been raped by the same man.

“That’s sick, like that’s sick he could be out here watching yo child, yo daughter. He need to get off the streets real bad, real bad,” Sanders said.

Sanders says a warrant is now out for the accused rapist, but Memphis Police could not confirm that information for us Monday.