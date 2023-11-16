MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing federal charges for assault on United States Secret Service agents after allegedly firing a shot into the Memphis field office during an altercation.

On Oct. 19, Raven Jones, 41, is alleged to have approached the entrance door of the U.S. Secret Service field office while using her phone to record a livestream on Facebook. The building was staffed with agents, task force officers, administrative staff, and visitors when Jones arrived.

A press release stated that Jones pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired a single shot into the wall next to the doorway. She then placed the gun on the floor and raised her hands above her head.

Jones was detained by federal officers, reports say.

According to an affidavit, Jones stated that she was upset with former government workers and said, “I came here for a confrontation today with the U.S. Secret Service.”

According to reports, if convicted, Jones faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison for the firearms charge and a maximum statutory penalty of life imprisonment along with a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. William Crow of the National Security and Civil Rights Unit is prosecuting the case.

Jones is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $60,000 bond, where she is also facing local charges of reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 or less.