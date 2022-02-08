MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re hearing the story of one 87-year-old woman’s story of resilience as she waited for her lights and heat to come back on just like thousands of other Memphians following the ice storm.

She’s spent these last days leaning on her faith, and Tuesday night, she’s in much better spirits.

For Norma Wallace, it’s day 6 without power.



“I’m not really worried. Of course I’m concerned but as far as worrying the Bible tells us not to worry,” Norma Wallace said.

With a lantern at her feet, the 87-year-old stayed bundled up.



“I think I’ve got about six layers on,” Wallace told us. She has been without power since the ice storm hit Thursday.

A tree limb fell on a line connected to the Nutbush home she’s lived in for the last 50 years.

“Just cut off everything. So, I waited and waited and waited. I know that there’s so many other people worse off than I am,” Wallace said.

As we talked to Ms.Wallace, she had some positive news, an electric repair company had just arrived to help her out.

The repairmen recommended if you or someone you know has a problem similar to this, immediately call an electrician or MLGW.

“I recommend you don’t touch anything,” the repairman said.

Norma said she’s had plenty to eat and people check on her.

While she’s been in a tough situation, she still considered herself to be blessed.

“The Lord’s with me. I read my Bible and he tells me what he’s going to do for me and he does it,” Wallace said.



Plus, some good news. We’ve been told Ms. Wallace does have her power back tonight.