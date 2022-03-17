MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of TennCare fraud.

Latyona Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday.

The TBI says agents began investigating Smith in September 2021 after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.

Smith was employed by a home healthcare provider. According to the TBI, agents determined that between January 2018 and June 2020 Smith falsified timesheets and documents to get paid for services she did not provide.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued Thursday, March 10.

Smith’s bond has been set at $25,000.