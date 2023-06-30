MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPS workers were sweating it out at the area locations Friday to show what a possible strike could look like.

Memphis crew members joined others worldwide for the practice protests, to show those with UPS what could happen if contract demands are not met. But time is of the essence, as the current contract is set to expire at the end of July.

“We want to let the company know we are serious,” said James Jones III, Teamsters Local 667 President.

Jones says the possibility to picket is also due in part to the inability to make sense of the dollars and cents.

“We have some package drivers that are making 15% less because they work on the weekend, which doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Nearly 2,500 Memphis workers could soon picket unless there is a meeting of the minds. That could cause a ripple effect impacting consumers.

“When you have numbers, you have strength,” said Robert Fields, Teamsters Local 667 Trustee. “I was a package driver for over 20 years, I suffered heat exhaustion in 2010, where I missed two months of work and the company told me I need to take a leave.”

Fields, who is with the local union, says sadly some things have not changed, since he first started with the company in 1991.

“There is no AC in the truck and we just recently, about 8 to 10 years ago, started putting fans in the truck,” Fields said.

The back of the truck, Fields explained, can reach temperatures of 130 degrees.

The demonstration is getting the attention from other organizations fighting for fairness, like the Memphis chapter of the NAACP.