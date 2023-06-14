MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the city is doing all it can to combat crime, including reaching far and wide to recruit more police officers and offering higher pay.

A team from Memphis will travel all the way to Puerto Rico to recruit new officers, he said on WREG’s Live At 9 program Wednesday. Those recruiting efforts are coupled with a recently approved pay raise that will make Memphis Police officers the highest-paid in the region.

But the mayor says the city faces a problem of the revolving door of criminals getting probation and no prison time, leading to more crime.

Memphis Police have arrested more than 2,500 people on auto theft charges in the past year and a half, Strickland said.

“But it hasn’t slowed them down. Why? Because they are not being held and not being punished. So they are stopping over for a cup of coffee and getting right back out there to their job, which is stealing cars,” Strickland said.

Strickland says our laws and courts are weak, and the problem is largely at the state level.

“Our law allows people to shoot at others and get probation. Twenty-five percent of those folks are getting probation,” Strickland said. Many others are getting off with light sentences.



“The voters have to say to our state representative and state senators; we want tougher laws. And we have to let the court system know we want those enforced more stringently,” he said. “The people need to voice their complaints.”



And on the issue of enforcing the juvenile curfew, the mayor says the city is doing that on a small pilot basis right now.



“The reason we can’t do it citywide full time is we have nowhere to take these children. We can’t lock ’em up in a jail,” Strickland said.

For those concerned about how the City will use the Greenlaw Community Center when it comes to handling curfew violators, the Mayor says this.

“We want to use it for the police positive interaction with young people, like the police athletic league and things like that. And I think the neighborhood supports that,” he said.

Strickland said he is not behind a recently proposed city property tax increase. He says this is the wrong time because people are already hit hard by inflation, and the county is already looking at raising its property tax.