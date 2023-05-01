MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pretty Taco is promising diners a taste of Memphis when they open their doors downtown Tuesday night.

Monday, owners and employees were busy getting ready for a soft opening of the restaurant at the corner of Front and MLK. Managing Partner Halsey Werlein said there’s a Memphis-themed taco on the menu for everyone.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

“We’ve got a barbeque taco from Central BBQ that’s going to be great, a soul burger taco from Ernestine & Hazel’s that will be nice as well,” said Halsey Werlein. “We’ve got some fun stuff too, like an LGBPTQ taco, lettuce, guac, bacon, tomato queso. It’s a BLT with guac and cheese. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Pretty Taco is located at 265 S. Front Street, where the network TV Show ‘Bluff City Law’ was filmed and was most recently the Paramount Restaurant.

Werlein, who was the general manager of Itta Bena, said there are already plenty of fine restaurants nearby, and they wanted to create something more casual and fun.

“You know, have a drink at the bar, have a margarita, and then bring it over and play some pool. We’ve also got all kinds of TVs and different Memphis photos from local photographer Ron Wood, as well as cool things to do,” Werlein said.

Pretty Taco will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The soft opening this Tuesday is for a limited number of guests only.