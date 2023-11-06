MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Out of the top cities where you’re most likely to die in a car accident, Memphis is ranked number one, according to Forbes Advisor.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says that there are 50% of cities with motor vehicle-related fatalities per 100,000 people and Memphis is the highest.

Drivers also face a 100% increased chance of becoming involved in an accident in dangerous cities.

Here are the top cities with the highest fatal car accident rate:

Memphis, Tennessee Detroit, Michigan Tucson, Arizona Jacksonville, Florida Albuquerque, New Mexico Louisville, Kentucky Kansas City, Missouri Dallas, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Tampa, Florida

Of course, car accidents happen everywhere but according to reports, Memphis is even ranked high for most likely to get into a car accident or collision.

Here are the top ten cities that are most likely to have a car wreck:

Atlanta, Georgia Dallas, Texas Baltimore, Maryland Detroit, Michigan Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee Fresno, California Houston, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Los Angeles, California

Allstate’s Best Drivers Index says that there are 25% of cities with the highest relative likelihood of a collision.