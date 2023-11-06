MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Out of the top cities where you’re most likely to die in a car accident, Memphis is ranked number one, according to Forbes Advisor.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says that there are 50% of cities with motor vehicle-related fatalities per 100,000 people and Memphis is the highest.

Drivers also face a 100% increased chance of becoming involved in an accident in dangerous cities.

Here are the top cities with the highest fatal car accident rate:

  1. Memphis, Tennessee
  2. Detroit, Michigan
  3. Tucson, Arizona
  4. Jacksonville, Florida
  5. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  6. Louisville, Kentucky
  7. Kansas City, Missouri
  8. Dallas, Texas
  9. Atlanta, Georgia
  10. Tampa, Florida

Of course, car accidents happen everywhere but according to reports, Memphis is even ranked high for most likely to get into a car accident or collision.

Here are the top ten cities that are most likely to have a car wreck:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Dallas, Texas
  3. Baltimore, Maryland
  4. Detroit, Michigan
  5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  6. Memphis, Tennessee
  7. Fresno, California
  8. Houston, Texas
  9. Louisville, Kentucky
  10. Los Angeles, California

Allstate’s Best Drivers Index says that there are 25% of cities with the highest relative likelihood of a collision.