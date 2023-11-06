MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Out of the top cities where you’re most likely to die in a car accident, Memphis is ranked number one, according to Forbes Advisor.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says that there are 50% of cities with motor vehicle-related fatalities per 100,000 people and Memphis is the highest.
Drivers also face a 100% increased chance of becoming involved in an accident in dangerous cities.
Here are the top cities with the highest fatal car accident rate:
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Detroit, Michigan
- Tucson, Arizona
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Dallas, Texas
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Tampa, Florida
Of course, car accidents happen everywhere but according to reports, Memphis is even ranked high for most likely to get into a car accident or collision.
Here are the top ten cities that are most likely to have a car wreck:
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Dallas, Texas
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Detroit, Michigan
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Fresno, California
- Houston, Texas
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Los Angeles, California
Allstate’s Best Drivers Index says that there are 25% of cities with the highest relative likelihood of a collision.