MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis teen was robbed of his dream prom, but him and his mom are preparing to give it their all to still make the occasion special.

Just days ago, 17-year-old David Greer, a student at Memphis Business Academy, was all smiles and dressed to the nines for his senior pictures.

His excitement was killed Monday morning. Surveillance video outside their home at University Place shows David running back into the house after he says someone stole his $5000 matching blazer and shoes for prom.



David Greer wearing his matching blazer and shoes.

“Man it was flashy, it was shiny. The shoes and the blazer matched,” he said.

His mother Darlene Jones helped him pay for the attire.

“He came in and said ‘did you all get my prom suit out?’ I was angry. I was like why didn’t you all lock the door,” Jones said. “Then later when they went to school and I talked to the police officer, I became sad.”

With senior year expenses adding up, she said David and his brother have been working hard at the family’s carnival business.

“As a single mother, no one has an extra $500-$600 sitting around. We have to work hard for it. His prom is April 22 and we don’t have anything planned for this weekend therefore it’s going to be really hard for us to get the funds,” Jones said.



Jones said someone first stole from one of their cars two weeks ago, getting away with at least two backpacks and the boys shoes in addition to priceless moments of prom preparation.

“To see my first born, going to his first prom it was great. It was a great feeling, and they just took that from me,” Jones said.

Now as they await results from MPD’s fingerprint dusting of the car, David said he’s not letting this setback keep him from a stellar senior year.

“It just teaches you that life can just hit you out of nowhere that something you work hard for can be taken away in an instant,” he said.

Jones said after sharing their story online, someone has reached out wanting to help.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.