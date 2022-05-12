MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a 17-year-old has been indicted for the shooting death of another teen.

The DA’s office says Javon White was indicted on one count of second degree murder Tuesday.

The shooting happened on August 31, 2021 at Riverview Park in the 1800 block of Kansas Street.

The DA’s office says White and several other teens were leaving Riverview Community Center’s gym when White got into an argument with 17-year-old Andre Smith.

According to the DA’s office, witnesses said Smith knocked White to the ground. White reportedly got up and started shooting.

The DA’s office says Smith was shot in the abdomen. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The DA’s office says White has been transferred from Juvenile Court to Shelby County Jail East.