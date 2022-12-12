MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention.

Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America.

This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according to its website.

Located at 45 South Main Street, the popular Memphis restaurant ranked #61 on Yelp’s list. It was the only taco shop in Tennessee to be listed.

The restaurant also has a second location on 820 Cooper Street.