MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A1’s Towing and Hauling’s booting and towing permits have been suspended in Memphis for 30 days.

The Transportation Commission took the action Wednesday after receiving several complaints from truck drivers who claimed they were illegally towed by A1’s from area truck stops and charged thousands of dollars to get their semi-trucks back.

MHT driver stayed in his truck 33 hours to avoid being towed by A1’s from a truck stop on East Shelby Drive. WREG photo.

After submitting a request to the city, WREG discovered nearly two dozen truckers or trucking companies from around the country had filed official complaints against A1’s with the permits office over the last year.

Complaints filed against A1’s with the permits office from Oct. 2022- Oct. 2023

Fenn Church’s Birmingham, Alabama, trucking company was forced to pay over $17,500 after two of his 18-wheelers were booted and towed by A1’s from two different gas stations in Memphis.

Church said he was pleased to see some action had been taken to halt A1’s from towing temporarily but wonders what will happen once the 30 days are up.

“I don’t think this company is going to clean up its act in 30 days and start acting like a legitimate towing company should,” said Church.

Church said he filed a complaint with the permits office to get his money back but has not received a dime. He said he and at least two other trucking companies are working on a class-action suit against A1’s.

“Getting money out of them is probably going to be extremely difficult,” said Church.

In September, the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board suspended A1’s booting license in the state for 60 days after several truck drivers said they had been illegally booted and towed from the same unmanned truck stop in West Memphis.

West Memphis, Arkansas truck where truckers said they were illegally towed by A1’s

In October, The Tennessee Attorney General’s office said it had received nearly a dozen complaints against A1’s Towing and Hauling, and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told WREG THP’s Criminal Investigations Division was assisting Memphis Police with an investigation of A1’s activities.

Church said his truck drivers are still driving through Memphis but are not stopping to fuel in the city. He said he won’t rest until A1’s is put out of business.

“Our industry has enough stress as it is right now with the economy in the shape that it is in right now. We are probably going through one of the slowest revenue periods of my company in 23 years,” said Church. “The whole industry is feeling it, and then you got leeches in our system like these operators.”

Church Transporation trucker locked herself in her truck for hours to stop A1’s from towing her from a gas station at East Shelby Drive and Mendenhall

An attorney for A1’s Towing said the hearing Wednesday was procedurally flawed, and his client plans on appealing the ruling.

“The Memphis Transportation Commission acted in violation of Section 6-46-3(B) of the Memphis Transportation Commission Ordinance, and they violated my client’s due process rights as contemplated by the Contested Hearing proceedings,” said Darrell O’neal.

The company claims they have not violated any booting or towing ordinances. City Council is expected to discuss alleged abuses by towing companies at an upcoming meeting.