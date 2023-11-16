MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Thursday, Starbucks workers in Memphis will go on strike, demanding the company fix staffing, scheduling and other issues.

The strike will take place at the Starbucks at Poplar and Highland from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. However, the business will still be open for regular hours.

It is happening on Red Cup Day, which is when the company hands out thousands of free reusable cups. It is one of its busiest days of the year.

For this reason, the strike has been named “Red Cup Rebellion.”

According to Starbucks Workers United, workers will demand that the company turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days.

Administrative law judges have repeatedly found Starbucks in violation of federal labor laws over the past year. The company had lost 22 cases before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) as of August, according to Bloomberg Law.