MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis-based soul drummer Howard Grimes died Saturday, Feb. 12.

Grimes passed away from kidney failure at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, according to the Nick Loss-Eaton Media public relations firm.

Grimes (left) with Al Green (right)

Born in Memphis in 1941, Grimes became a drummer and member of the Hi Rhythm Section, performing on records by artists such as Al Green, Rufus Thomas and Ann Peebles.

WREG sat down with Grimes in July 2021 to discuss his autobiography “Timekeeper: My Life in Rhythm.”

Grimes was also a member of the Memphis-based soul band “The Bo-Keys.”

He was 80 years old.

