MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis singer is accused of shooting at her soon-to-be-divorced husband’s girlfriend over the weekend.

A woman told police she and her friend were leaving the Hotworxs Gym on Germantown Road in Cordova Saturday afternoon when Stefanie Bolton-Bernard drove up to them “yelling obscenities.”

Police say the woman got into her car before Bolton approached her car and reportedly started beating on her windows and screaming at her. She told police that Bolton was upset that her boyfriend was leaving her.

When she was leaving the parking lot, Bolton followed her and drove recklessly in oncoming traffic alongside her. The victim’s friend trailed behind Bolton.

When the woman turned onto Appling Farms Parkway, Bolton allegedly pulled alongside her in the turning lane and fired a shot at the victim. The bullet missed her, struck the rear driver’s side window, and went out the rear passenger window.

Investigators said Bolton called 911 to report that she fired her weapon and later admitted to shooting at the victim.

Bolton is out on a $75,000 bond. She is due in court on September 12.

Bolton was set to perform with other artists Sept. 3 during a “Memphis live music celebration” at the Halloran Center.