► Four killed, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city.

Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post by the practice.

She was reportedly killed at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street in Memphis, where the suspect is accused of shooting her during one of the carjackings in the incident. Parker’s daughter was with her.

West Memphis Police along with Mayor Marco McClendon have scheduled a citywide prayer vigil in Parker’s honor Friday at 5:30 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall. Details are here.

Ezekiel Kelly was captured Wednesday night after allegedly shooting seven people, killing four during a rampage that lasted for hours and was partially livestreamed on Facebook.

WREG is learning more about the victims in this incident and will update this story.