MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another victim in Wenesday’s shooting rampage was identified by a family member Friday.

Seventeen-year-old Corteria Wright was killed during Wednesday’s shooting spree, her aunt confirmed. Wright was reportedly killed along Raines Road.

Memphis Police have said that a female was killed in the 800 block of Raines Road at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, although they have not officially identified the victim in that incident.

That would mean Wright was the final victim in a daylong reign of terror that killed four people and injured three more. WREG is working to learn more about her and will update this story.

Three other victims have been identified by family or friends: Dewayne Tunstall, 24, was killed around 1 a.m. at a house in Highland Heights; Allison Parker, a West Memphis nurse, was killed at Poplar and Evergreen in Midtown; and Rodolfo Berger is recovering after he was shot at a Jackson Avenue Autozone in a shooting that was livestreamed on Facebook.

Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with one count of murder in the incident, and prosecutors say more charges are expected. Kelly, who was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, faced a judge for the first time Friday morning.