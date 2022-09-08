MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Nutbush community and local churches came together for prayer outside an AutoZone store where a Memphis man was shot during a shooting rampage.

Hands were raised and heads were bowed in the parking lot where crime scene tape lined the area just 24 hours ago.

Police believe they have 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on surveillance video entering the store while live-streaming himself shooting innocent bystander Rodolfo Berger

Adolfo was with his church serving free tacos and hosting a peaceful community gathering that was supposed to happen Wednesday night until the sound of gunfire echoed through the nearby AutoZone.

That’s when Adolfo rushed to help Berger who was fighting for his life.

“He asked the pastor’s dad to pray for him and he was worried not for himself but for his family, wanted to let his family know, get a hold of his family,” Adolfo said.

Berger is recovering at Regional One after his family said he had to undergo two surgeries and is in stable condition. His family said he was lucky to survive after being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

They’re trying to send a signal to the community, hoping events like this will unite Memphis at a time of so much hate and violence.

A friend of Rodolfo’s family created a GoFundMe on their behalf to help pay for his medical expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.