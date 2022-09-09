MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night.

The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police a man with small twists who was driving a grey Toyota approached him and asked did he have any Percocet. The man said when he told him no, he recognized the man as Ezekiel Kelly.

Police said the man immediately ran away. Kelly then got inside the Challenger and fled the scene.

A .45 caliber pistol and an AR-15 were inside the vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

A detective who was sitting stationary in the parking lot across the street from the Raceway saw the victim running towards Stateline Road as a Challenger exited the Raceway parking lot.

The detective attempted to follow Kelly as he got on I-55 but was unsuccessful due to his constantly increasing speed.

Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder after being captured on Wednesday night. (Memphis Police Department)

This undated photo released by the Memphis Police Department shows 19-year-old shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly. Police in Memphis, Tenn., warned residents to shelter in place as a man they identified as Kelly drives around the city shooting at people on Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2022. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

Kelly later crashed at Ivan Road and Hodge Road in Memphis and refused to get out of the vehicle as police SWAT surrounded the car.

Memphis Police confirmed Kelly was taken into custody with the assistance of Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies around 9:20 p.m.

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here.