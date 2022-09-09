MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified of the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting rampage.

Memphis Police say 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death in the 900 block of South Parkway East Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the scene at around 4:38 p.m. and found Clark in his vehicle. Memphis Police say Clark had been shot multiple times.

Clark was pronounced dead on the scene.

Clark is believed to be the second victim of the mass shooting. The first, 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, was shot to death at a home on Lyndale Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Other victims of Wednesday’s shootings have previously been identified. Allison Parker, a West Memphis nurse, was identified by West Memphis officials.

Memphis Police have also identified Parker was a victim of Wednesday’s shootings.

Rodolfo Berger was identified as the man shot at an AutoZone on Jackson Avenue. Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was livestreaming on Facebook when he shot Berger.

Berger’s family told WREG that he had to undergo two surgeries and is now in stable condition.

Kelly was arrested for the shooting rampage at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. So far, Kelly has been charged with one count of first degree murder in Tunstall’s death.

Memphis Police say charges in the other shootings are still pending.