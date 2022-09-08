MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors.

Wednesday, 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

McGlathen and her father had pulled over to change out a flat tire on her car when she says Kelly approached her in an Infiniti.

She says Kelly fired three shots, one bullet striking her in the thigh.

Thursday, she’s thankful she’s out of the hospital. Describing the shooting, she says at first Kelly seemed pleasant.

“He was like ‘Excuse me, ma’am, can you tell me how to get to Whitehaven?’ and I was like ‘Whitehaven, well it’s just up the expressway,” LaKesha said. “By the time I looked back around at him, that’s when I saw the gun pointed at me, and he popped off three shots.”

“I’m emotional,” said her father, Willie. “When you see your daughter laying on the ground screaming for her life, that does something for a parent.”

WREG will update this story.