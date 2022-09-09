MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, will make his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Judge Karen Massey arraigned Ezekiel Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. Kelly was appointed a public defender.

So far, Kelly has one charge of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected.

COURTROOM COVERAGE! Ezekiel Kelly was escorted in for his first court appearance following a crime spree across the city! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/5p0tWm3U8t — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) September 9, 2022

Tunstall was the first of four people Kelly allegedly killed Wednesday, injuring three more in a seeming random shooting and carjacking spree. He livestreamed parts of the incident on Facebook.

According to witnesses, Kelly and Tunstall had been friends. The two were eating with other friends at a home on Lyndale just after midnight Wednesday when Kelly allegedly pulled Tunstall aside and shot him in the head. It was the first incident in an alleged crime spree that gripped Memphis for most of the day until his arrest at 9:20 p.m.