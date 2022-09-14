MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left with a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future.

Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and Evergreen a week ago.

Police said the man responsible, Ezekial Kelly, killed two others and wounded three during a nearly 24-hour shooting spree across Memphis.

Parker’s sister-in-law, Lynda Parker Menard, has set up a gofundme page for Parker’s three children.

She said Parker’s 20-year-old daughter Ariana was with Parker when she was killed. Parker also leaves behind 16-year-old twins Lilly and Ethan.

Menard said Parker’s children lost their father two years ago and are struggling with the loss of their mother.

“They’re incredibly heartbroken, devastated. It’s been very hard on them. They were very close, the four of them, best friends. Alli was their anchor,” said Menard.

Menard said the community has rallied behind the children with prayers, food chains, and flowers.

“I’ve been in awe of the loving supporters to the Gofundme,” Menard said. “I wish I could tell each one of the donators how much it means that they, as strangers, mostly, are showing such love to Ari, Lilly, and Ethan. They really need it.”

A public vigil for Allison Parker will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at the Family Practice in West Memphis.

If you would like to help the Parker children, click here.