MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday.

Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was escorted out and will appear again Oct. 18, after the witnesses needed to move the case forward did not appear.

Right now, Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three, but more charges are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly.

Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting six people over a matter of several hours while live streaming some on Facebook. Three people in total were killed.

The first killing happened just after midnight on September 7. It was a day of terror that put Memphis on lockdown for hours.

Kelly was taken into custody a little before 9:30 that same night after a chase from Mississippi back into Memphis.

Kelly had been released from jail on March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault plea.