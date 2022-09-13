MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of that shooting rampage across Memphis last Wednesday went before a judge Tuesday.

A gag order was put in place in Kelly’s trial on Tuesday by Judge Karen Massey, restricting public discussion of the case.

During his first court appearance Friday, the 19-year-old was ordered held without bail.

He was arraigned on a single charge of first-degree murder but police say Kelly could face many more charges.

He’s accused of shooting six people, three fatally before being taken into custody late Wednesday night.

Kelly live-streamed one of the shootings on Facebook after which Memphis Police launched a manhunt and urged residents to stay indoors.

Police believe all the attacks were random except for the first, in which kelly is accused of killing his friend, Dewayne Tunstall.

Kelly had been out of jail for less than 5 months at the time of the shooting spree.

He had just served 11 months for aggravated assault.