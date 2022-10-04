MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been indicted on over 26 charges relating to a September 7 shooting spree that left three dead and others injured.

Kelly has also been indicted on 24 additional charges including five counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, and commission of an act of terrorism.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty in court on October 4.

The DA said a grand jury has indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker.

Before the shooting spree, Kelly was released from jail on March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault plea.