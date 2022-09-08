Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
82°
Memphis
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Eliza Fletcher
Local
Gun Safe Memphis
MAP: Memphis 2022 homicides and murders
Politics from The Hill
Restaurant Report Card
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Pass It On
Live at 9
Manhunt Monday
Informed Sources
Community Changers
Bright Spot
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Memphis Weather Radar
Weather News Updates
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Mid South Fair Ticket Giveaway
Go Jim Go!
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Enter to win PAW Patrol LIVE tickets at the Landers Center Nov. 12-13
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
Memphis VA Job Fair August 24
USDA is Hiring
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Traffic / Gas
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Memphis shooting: Sept. 7
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
Top Memphis shooting: Sept. 7 Headlines
What we know about Ezekiel Kelly
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage
Most read on WREG.com
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage
Suspect in Eliza Fletcher case faces judge again
Read More Top Stories
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
1st grader goes viral with first day of school dance
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Trending Stories
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage
Suspect in Eliza Fletcher case faces judge again
What we know about Ezekiel Kelly
VIDEO: Eliza Fletcher murder suspect cleans car
Memphis Local Events