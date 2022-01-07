Photos by Jordan James, WREG





MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis animal shelter took in 61 animals Thursday, straining resources and leaving the shelter looking for foster-care help.

In total there were 8 dogs, 10 rabbits, 41 birds, 1 goat, and 1 pig, said Memphis Animal Services spokesperson Katie Pemberton.

“We had been working with the owner to get into compliance, but the dangerous temperatures predicted overnight necessitated a change in plans. We had to remove them all for their safety, and the owner voluntarily surrendered all but three of the animals (and those three are in our care temporarily),” Permberton said in an email.

MAS did not say where the animals had been located, but said officers were preparing to issue 61 city ordinance violations.

While rescuers work with the new animals, MAS desperately needs to make space. The shelter is asking anyone who can temporarily foster a dog to help out.

“Our team is already working on rescue for most of these animals, so the dogs who were already at the shelter are the ones we really need your help with,” MAS said.

The shelter is located at 2350 Appling City Cove. You can call them at (901) 636-1416 or visit their website here.