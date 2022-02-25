MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools is making it optional for students and employees to wear masks in schools, the district announced Friday.

The district said the change is in alignment with recent guidance that eases indoor masks restrictions from the Centers of Disease Control and the Shelby County Health Department.

Starting Monday, February 28, students will have the option to opt out of wearing masks. Parents will be required to fill out a form provided by their child’s school for each student choosing to opt out.

Despite the change, MSCS says they highly recommend wearing a masks in indoor spaces to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are also highly recommended for employees, but not required.

MSCS said they may reinstate a mask requirement for all students and employees should there be a change in COVID-19 infection rates in Shelby County.