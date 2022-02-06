MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 7 due to power outages from Thursday’s ice storm.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent said in a tweet:

“Due to ongoing MLGW power outages and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, educators and families, all District schools will be closed on Monday, February 7. All before/after-school activities are also cancelled.”

During a press conference on Sunday, MLGW said 29 schools, including private and public, were without power in the Memphis and Shelby County area with some of those schools having power restoration by Sunday night.